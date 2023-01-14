The midfielder is set to leave the San Siro at the end of the season after claiming he needs more regular football.

The 28-year-old former Atalanta player, who has been capped by Italy, has started only two Serie A games this season.

One of those came on Sunday (AEDT) when Gagliardini helped Simone Inzaghi's team to a 1-0 win against Hellas Verona, playing the full game.

Gagliardini has featured off the bench six times in the Italian top flight this term but he wants greater and more consistent involvement, and that will probably mean his future lies elsewhere.

He was praised by coach Inzaghi, commended for an "excellent" display, but Gagliardini's contract expires at the end of the campaign and all signs point to a parting of ways during the Italian summer.

"I'm no longer willing to have this playing time. I'm 28 years old and I want to prove a lot," Bergamo-born Gagliardini told Sky Sport.

"I'm more ready than a few years ago because these years have seen great growth for me, in my head and in the reaction to the difficult moments, so in June I will make my decisions."

Gagliardini was a Serie A winner with Inter two years ago but he was only a bit-part player in that success, starting four times and coming off the bench on nine occasions.

Responding to his player's comments, Inzaghi said in a press conference: "The important thing is that he does well on the pitch.

"He's highly regarded by everyone, he's a serious professional who works very well.

"He's had a few minor problems in the last year but he's always gritted his teeth, guaranteeing his contribution."