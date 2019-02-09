Spalletti's side went into the fixture having lost its past two league outings, and although it failed to impress against a well-drilled Parma side, substitute Martinez secured the points less than three minutes after replacing Joao Mario.

There was little to get excited about in the first half, although Parma did go close to taking the lead when Gervinho saw a ferocious shot come back off the crossbar.

Inter stepped things up after half-time and dominated. Danilo D'Ambrosio saw a goal disallowed for handball after a video assistant referee (VAR) review, but the Nerazzurri's persistence finally paid off in the 79th minute when Martinez struck.

In a first half of few chances, Parma crafted the only clear-cut opportunity in the 24th minute when Gervinho cut into the area from the left and saw a fierce effort crash back off the bar.

Joao Mario should have at least got a shot on target just before the break, but the Portuguese midfielder completely missed the ball when it sat up nicely for him about 12 yards from goal.

Inter looked brighter at the start of the second half and created two chances within three minutes, Luigi Sepe thwarting Radja Nainggolan from point-blank range, before Mauro Icardi headed an Ivan Perisic cross just wide of the top-left corner.

The Nerazzurri thought they had opened the scoring in the 55th minute, but VAR ruled in Parma's favour, with D'Ambrosio adjudged to have handled the ball in the process of steering it into the net.

Inter got the all-important goal eventually, however, as Martinez — introduced for Joao Mario in the 77th minute — latched on to Nainggolan's pass and fired beyond Sepe to end Parma's resistance.

Inter could have added more, but Matias Vecino saw a close-range effort cleared off the line after beating Sepe and Marcelo Brozovic struck the post from 25 yards.