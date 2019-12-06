The build-up to the game was dominated by a controversial Corriere dello Sport headline in which the words 'Black Friday' were placed in between images of Inter striker Romelu Lukaku and Roma defender Chris Smalling, former Manchester United team-mates, with the publication's strident denial that its front page was racially insensitive merely drawing more criticism.

Corriere dello Sport headline writer: pic.twitter.com/u2xpMLV5IH — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) December 5, 2019

On the pitch there were few talking points, although Inter will rue Roma goalkeeper Antonio Mirante making fine saves in each half to deny Lukaku and Matias Vecino.

A point means Inter is unbeaten in eight games but champion Juventus can reclaim top spot if it beats Lazio on Sunday (AEDT), while Roma has climbed up to fourth place for now.

Lukaku was presented with a golden chance seven minutes in by Jordan Veretout's undercooked pass, stand-in keeper Mirante smartly stopping his side-footed effort.

From there, Inter chased a lot of Roma shadows without truly being hurt, save for a well-struck shot by false nine Nicolo Zaniolo that Samir Handanovic made a hash of smothering.

A poor half was summed up by Marcelo Brozovic firing wildly over, the chance arriving courtesy of a slack Mirante clearance and Lukaku's pass at the second attempt.

Mirante made amends shortly after the restart, producing a fine stop low to his left from Vecino's prod after the midfielder was played in by Borja Valero.

Lautaro Martinez saw vehement protests for handball against Gianluca Mancini in the penalty area fall on deaf ears as Inter became increasingly desperate.

Lukaku's wayward header from a Cristiano Biraghi cross skewed wide and Martinez produced a woeful air-shot from Vecino's dangerous low centre as Inter failed to make the breakthrough.