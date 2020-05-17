Serie A clubs are allowed to resume group training from Monday, having been permitted to return to team bases for individual sessions on 5 May.

Every team in Italy's top flight is conducting testing as Serie A works towards a resumption of the 2019-2020 season, which has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An Inter statement read: "FC Internazionale Milano announces that all of the results from Friday's medical tests on the club's players, coaching staff, management staff and the remainder of the team group have returned as negative."

The league and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) are yet to agree on medical protocols set by the government for the competition's return.

The health ministry wants entire teams to be quarantined for 14 days if a player tests positive, while clubs and the league believe such measures would make a restart impractical and favour a scenario where only the individual in question is isolated.

A 14 June resumption has been suggested, with inter-regional movement to remain limited until 4 June.

On Sunday (AEST), Parma confirmed two players had been placed in quarantine ahead of the return to group sessions.