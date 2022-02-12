WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lorenzo Insigne gave the hosts the lead from the penalty spot after just seven minutes at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

But the reigning champion equalised inside a minute in the second half as Edin Dzeko fired in only his third league goal since October.

Although Napoli looked the more likely to find a winner, it missed the opportunity to displace its opponent at the summit.

Inter had kept a clean sheet in each of its previous four away games in Serie A, but was breached early on when Insigne confidently swept home from 12 yards after the VAR (video assistant referee) ruled Stefan de Vrij had fouled Victor Osimhen.

Although forced into an early change as Matteo Politano limped off injured, Napoli continued to carry the greater threat going forward.

Piotr Zielinski hit the post from distance, while Osimhen and Insigne also went close to doubling the lead.

Aiming to avoid suffering back-to-back league defeats for the first time since March 2020 after last weekend's Derby della Madonnina reverse against AC Milan, Inter looked to respond with Dzeko heading straight at David Ospina from close range.

There was no denying Inter's number nine just after the restart. He slammed in off the underside of the crossbar after an initial cross ricocheted kindly into his path.

Napoli went close to regaining the lead as Samir Handanovic produced smart reflexes to deny Osimhen and Eljif Elmas, but the sides could not be separated as the title race remains too close to call.