Inter beats Juve thanks to spot kick controversy April 4, 2022 00:23 4:07 min Inter's win over Juventus in Turin was sealed by a controversial spot kick, with Hakan Calhanoglu allowed to re-take his missed penalty, thanks to VAR. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial News Internazionale Juventus Football Serie A Hakan Calhanoglu -Latest Videos 4:05 min Serie A: Fiorentina v Empoli 4:09 min Napoli downs Atalanta to keep heat on Milan 6:27 min Teenage sensation Alcaraz wins Miami Open 4:06 min Serie A: Udinese v Cagliari 4:07 min Inter beats Juve thanks to spot kick controversy 4:07 min Serie A: Inter Milan v Juventus 4:22 min Pedri wondergoal seals Barca's win over Sevilla 4:02 min Serie A: Sampdoria v Roma 4:22 min LaLiga: Barcelona v Sevilla 7:52 min SPFL: Rangers v Celtic