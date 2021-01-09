WATCH every Serie A match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

The 32-year-old proved he has returned to his best form after taking two months out because of personal problems after the first coronavirus lockdown last year.

The Slovenia striker was impressive throughout, with Atalanta captain Papu Gomez still frozen out after clashing with coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

"We're into the championship now," Gasperini said after a third consecutive win.

"It's a really good time for us, we've regained confidence, the ability to play for 90 minutes and also [regained] enthusiasm."

Ilicic gave the visitors the advantage after half an hour, embarking on a solo run up the right flank, dribbling past three defenders and firing in at the near post, through centre-back Kamil Glik's legs.

He was a denied a second by the post shortly afterwards with a fierce drive from long range, having also provided perfect crosses for Robin Gosens and Duvan Zapata, who squandered the chances.

Marco Sau pulled Benevento level five minutes after the break, with Zapata having a goal ruled out for offside.

But Ilicic had a role in Atalanta's next two goals, as Benevento goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo pushed his 69th-minute effort into the path of Rafael Toloi, who scored on the rebound.

Two minutes later, Ilicic was again the creator with a brilliant cross for Zapata to tap in the third from close range.

Substitute Luis Muriel curled in from the edge of the area four minutes from time for his 10th league goal this campaign, and sixth in five games.

Atalanta moved above defending champion Juventus by a point, with the Bergamo side now six points adrift of leader AC Milan, which hosted Torino later in the day.