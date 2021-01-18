Missed the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial
Antonio Conte's side pulled level with the Rossoneri thanks to their impressive victory over champion Juventus in Monday's (AEDT) Derby d'Italia.
But Ibrahimovic is inspiring Milan's title bid with a prolific fervour and marked his first league start since November in style.
A seventh-minute penalty and a crisp half-volley early in the second period took the 39-year-old's tally to a remarkable 12 goals in just eight Serie A appearances this term.
Milan finished with 10 men as substitute Alexis Saelemaekers ludicrously collected two bookings within eight minutes of his 66th-minute introduction but fourth-bottom Cagliari could not avert a fifth straight Serie A loss.