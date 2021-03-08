WATCH: Krunic, Dalot secure vital win for AC Milan
Ibrahimovic has been a revelation since returning to Milan for a second spell in January last year, the evergreen 39-year-old spearheading the club's Scudetto charge this term.
The former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain star – out of contract at season's end – has scored 14 Serie A goals to help Milan up to second position, three points adrift of city rivals Inter.
Asked about his future, Ibrahimovic said: "I don't know, let's see. If Paolo wants, I am up for it.
"The season is still long, there are many games left.
"We always play to win, even if they can play once a week."
Nursing an injury, Ibrahimovic has been sidelined as he participated in the Sanremo music festival during the week.
Ibrahimovic was in attendance for Milan's 2-0 victory at Hellas Verona on Monday (AEDT).
"I am Zlatan, I feel the responsibility and I feel like a leader. This team is the only one that made me feel thrilled. I want to teach, I want to be a guide," he added.
"When I say something, they others are like: 'Ok, we are doing it'. Today I wanted to be in Verona, I felt it inside.
"When I spend a day without them is like staying without my sons."