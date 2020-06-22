Ibrahimovic, who signed on a free transfer from LA Galaxy in January, has scored four goals in 10 games in all competitions since returning to Milan for a second spell.

He sustained a calf injury in training last month but is expected to recover in time to play some part in the Rossoneri's run-in.

The 38-year-old's contract runs out at the end of the campaign, with Massara revealing no decision has been made on whether he will remain at San Siro for another year.

"Ibrahimovic is a champion," he told Sky Sport Italia. "The team improved a great deal with his arrival but, come the end of the season, we need to sit down and discuss the situation, including his own state of mind.

"He wanted to help Milan during a difficult time for the club. It goes without saying that any team is improved by having Ibrahimovic in it as he is a phenomenal player."