The Rossoneri edged above Roma and Napoli in the table thanks to a first-half double from their veteran striker either side of Francesco Caputo's penalty, before Mehdi Bourabia was sent off late in the first half.

It marked the ninth league game in a row in which Milan scored at least twice and further highlighted their progress under Stefano Pioli, who could well be staying in charge for next season.

Sassuolo was surprisingly slack with their customary passing out from the back and paid the price 19 minutes in, with Hakan Calhanoglu's exquisite cross nodded in by Ibrahimovic after Franck Kessie had won back the ball.

Milan was dealt a double injury blow, losing Andrea Conti and Alessio Romagnoli, before Caputo levelled for Sassuolo from the penalty spot after Calhanoglu was penalised for handball following a lengthy VAR review.

Calhanoglu and Ibrahimovic combined again to restore the lead in first-half injury time, though, the striker gathering a throughball and rounding Andrea Consigli to finish, having earlier missed another good headed chance.

Sassuolo's hopes of another comeback were ruined when Bourabia lunged in on Ante Rebic to earn a second yellow card with seconds left in the first half.

Ibrahimovic just failed to get a shot away after combining with Kessie, and Ismael Bennacer clipped the post as Milan sought a decisive third, although Gianluigi Donnarumma - making his 200th appearance for the club at the age of just 21 - was largely a spectator at the other end.

By contrast, Consigli had to produce a brilliant triple save to deny Kessie and Giacomo Bonaventura twice to keep it at 2-1.