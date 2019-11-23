Without Cristiano Ronaldo, who was not risked for this encounter, Maurizio Sarri's side was second best for long periods in Bergamo before Higuain's brace in the space of eight minutes.

Robin Gosens had deservedly put Atalanta ahead before the hour, although Gian Piero Gasperini will rue his team missing a series of chances, including Musa Barrow's penalty in the first half.

That profligacy allowed Juve, which also survived a VAR (video assistant referee) check for a second potential penalty against it, to claim the points, Paulo Dybala adding a late third for the visitors in stoppage-time.