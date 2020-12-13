The host looked to be heading for a first defeat in 23 league outings - and a first in 11 games this term - after Hernani and Jasmin Kurtic had put Parma in control.



But Milan showed exactly why it is top thanks to a couple of goals from Hernandez - the equaliser in the 91st minute - as it dug deep in Monday's (AEDT) clash at San Siro.



The point was the least Stefano Pioli's men deserved, having hit the frame of the goal four times - Hakan Calhanoglu responsible for three of those - and had a strike disallowed between the visitor's two goals.