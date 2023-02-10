MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Milan, playing its 3000th Serie A game, had lost its past four matches in all competitions heading into Saturday's (AEDT) tussle at San Siro, but it came away with the points thanks to Giroud's moment of quality.

His France international team-mate Theo Hernandez teed up that goal but then missed a golden chance to double Milan's lead.

However, the champion held firm to get back on the winning trail, ensuring the only disappointment for the home fans was that veteran forward Ibrahimovic – back from injury – did not come on from the bench for his first appearance since May last year.

With Ibrahimovic poised on the bench, the first half in Milan unfurled more like a warm-up support show before the headline act.

Giroud and Antonio Sanbria lodged the only on-target shots of a low-wattage opening half, with the Milan strikers' header snuffed out by visiting goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in the 29th minute.

Having resisted the urge to call on Ibrahimovic, Stefano Pioli was rewarded by an improved display after the break, with Milinkovic-Savic almost spilling Giroud's low effort over the line.

Milan's breakthrough came just after the hour, however, with Giroud guiding a header home from Hernandez's cross.

Hernandez should have settled the nerves for Milan after latching on to Pierre Kalulu's excellent pass in a 76th minute breakaway, only to put his effort wide of a gaping goal.

Fortunately for Hernandez, Torino could not make Milan pay as the Rossoneri extended its unbeaten home run against the visitors to 27 Serie A matches.