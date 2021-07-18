The Frenchman made official his departure from Chelsea for a reported two-year deal with the Serie A giant on Sunday (AEST).

Now the veteran striker has designs on winning trophies with the Rossoneri himself.

“I still feel like a little kid, 35 – or almost 35 – years old,” Giroud said. “When I was young, I looked up to Jean-Pierre Papin, Andriy Shevchenko and obviously Paolo [Maldini].

“This team made me dream. I was also a big fan of Marco van Basten. So many great players have played in this massive club in Europe.

“Milan have a massive history in Europe and that’s why I wanted to join the club.

"Also to play in the best competition in Europe, in the Champions League, and I hope we can achieve great things with the team."

Milan will return to the UEFA Champions League this season for the first time since 2013-2014.

Only Real Madrid (13) has won more European titles than Milan's seven, but the Rossoneri have not triumphed in the competition since 2007.

After winning the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League with Chelsea over a three-year span, Giroud wants to have the same type of experience in Milan.

“I feel blessed that I had the opportunity to win trophies, playing for big clubs,” Giroud said.

“I think Milan is a club that deserves to play at the highest level."

Beyond helping the team return to glory, Giroud is especially excited to play alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“I think he’s an example for the youngsters, he’s one of the best strikers in Serie A and I’m looking forward to playing alongside him," Giroud said. "I think we will have fun.”

“I just want to win something with Milan, and with Zlatan it’s even better, you know.”