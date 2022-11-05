MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Giroud scored a late winner before he received a red card moments later for his celebrations.

The victory lifted Milan up to second in Serie A behind Napoli, which beat Atalanta earlier in the day while it sat in second, slipping to third after Milan's win.

Theo Hernandez put the Rossoneri on course for back-to-back victories after they hammered Salzburg to qualify for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in midweek.

On-loan Maldini, son of Milan legend Paolo, then stunned the Serie A champion in the second half by scoring Spezia's first away goal of the season to equalise.

There was late drama at San Siro, though, as Giroud came off the bench to volley home in the 89th minute before being shown a second yellow card for whipping off his shirt in celebration.