Giroud joined Milan from Chelsea in 2021, and has scored 27 goals across 76 appearances.

The 36-year-old has netted 13 times this season, having played as Milan's first-choice striker in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has managed only four appearances this season following a long injury lay-off.

🗣 "Proud of what I've done until now but I want even more"



🗣 "Fiero di quanto fatto fino ad oggi, ma voglio ancora di più"

Le parole di Olivier dopo il rinnovo.

Giroud helped Milan progress to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2007 when he scored their opener in Wednesday's clash with Serie A leader Napoli.

Victor Osimhen scored late on for Napoli, but Milan held firm to progress with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Milan, which is fourth in Serie A, will face city rival Inter in the last four.