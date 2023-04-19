WATCH Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & CONNECT
Giroud joined Milan from Chelsea in 2021, and has scored 27 goals across 76 appearances.
The 36-year-old has netted 13 times this season, having played as Milan's first-choice striker in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has managed only four appearances this season following a long injury lay-off.
Giroud helped Milan progress to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2007 when he scored their opener in Wednesday's clash with Serie A leader Napoli.
Victor Osimhen scored late on for Napoli, but Milan held firm to progress with a 2-1 aggregate victory.
Milan, which is fourth in Serie A, will face city rival Inter in the last four.