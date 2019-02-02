The visitors fought back from 3-1 down at Allianz Stadium, where Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice and Daniele Rugani was also on target.

Antonino Barilla headed in for Parma before Gervinho came to the fore, cutting the deficit 16 minutes from time with a neat flick and then firing in a close-range leveller at the death.

With Napoli having won earlier in the day against Sampdoria, Juve's lead has been cut to nine points, bringing a disappointing week for the Bianconeri to an end after a 3-0 Coppa Italia loss to Atalanta in midweek.