Genoa captain Criscito erred from the spot in a 1-0 loss to local rival Sampdoria last weekend but got the better of Wojciech Szczesny with the final kick of the game from 12 yards in an incredible finale at the Marassi.

Paulo Dybala appeared to have Juve heading into Thursday's (AEST) Coppa Italia final on the back of a win, but Albert Gudmundsson equalised late in the 87th minute.

Moise Kean inexplicably missed a chance to win it for Juve with the goal gaping, and Criscito took full advantage after Mattia De Sciglio tripped Kelvin Yeboah to spark wild scenes of jubilation.