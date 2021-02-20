MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Milan Badelj scored deep into stoppage-time to extend his side's unbeaten run to seven games under new coach Davide Ballardini.

The port side came back twice, with Ivan Ilic putting Verona ahead after quarter of an hour, before Eldor Shomurodov levelled three minutes after the break.

Marco Davide Faraoni fired in Verona's second from an angle after the hour.

Genoa played the final quarter of an hour a man down after Pellegrini limped off with all substitutions made.

But just as it looked as if the visitors would end their away win drought Badelj blasted in the equaliser to continue 11th-placed Genoa's revival from 19th when Ballardini took over two months ago.

Kevin Lasagna missed two chances with only the goalkeeper to beat as Verona, in ninth, saw its European hopes fade.

"It was a great point against a strong team with players from the national side like Lasagna and (Mattia) Zaccagni," Ballardini said.