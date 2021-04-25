WATCH every Serie A match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Gianluca Scamacca and Eldor Shomurodov both came off the bench in the second half and scored to get the 'Grifoni' back winning after four matches after VAR (video assistant referee) forced the officials chalk off what look to be a legitimate opener for the hosts earlier in the match.

Genoa moved to 13th on the table with the victory, ahead of Fiorentina, which hosts Juventus on Monday (AEST), and is now eight points clear of the drop zone.

Spezia is five points ahead of Cagliari, which occupies the final relegation place.