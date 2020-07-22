The 62-year-old was dismissed following a heated exchange of words with opposite number Sinisa Mihajlovic in Wednesday's (AEST) 1-0 win at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

Mihajlovic escaped with only a booking and the Italian Football Federation confirmed in an official report that Gasperini's second yellow was issued for "vehemently protesting" the first one.

He will now be suspended for Saturday's (AEST) trip to fifth-placed Milan, who will be without banned duo Ismael Bennacer and Theo Hernandez.

Speaking after the Luis Muriel-inspired victory over Bologna, which lifted Atalanta into second, Gasperini attempted to play down his spat with Mihajlovic.

"Let's move on immediately and talk about the match and Atalanta," he said.

"It was a difficult match. We are always fair, and it wasn't me who had to be sent off."