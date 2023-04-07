MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

The Rossoneri went into the league clash at San Siro looking to take advantage after city rival Inter Milan could only draw with Salernitana earlier in the day.

But Stefano Pioli's men ultimately had to settle for a point as Paolo Zanetti's visiting side stubbornly kept the host at bay despite Milan fashioning a number of chances, while Olivier Giroud had a late effort disallowed for handball.

It marked a disappointing lead-in for Milan as it prepares to face Napoli in the Champions League quarter-finals on Thursday (AEDT).

Milan wasted little time pursuing an opener against Empoli and back-to-back attempts from Ante Rebic and Theo Hernandez in the 13th minute forced a pair of saves from Samuele Perisan, while Sandro Tonali also went close six minutes from the interval.

Empoli continued to be besieged at the back after the break, with defender Tyronne Ebuehi eventually surviving a penalty call that had been given for handball, overturned after a VAR check on the hour mark.

The arrival of Giroud and Rafael Leao added fresh life into Milan's attack, with the latter going close in the 73rd minute following Alessandro Florenzi's cross.

It looked as if Giroud might have spared his side's blushes when he had the ball in the net in the 89th minute, only for the VAR to rule it out for handball against the French striker.