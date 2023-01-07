Fiorentina v Sassuolo January 7, 2023 20:17 4:08 min Serie A: Fiorentina v Sassuolo WATCH Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Fiorentina Sassuolo Football Serie A -Latest Videos 3:08 min Coupe de France: Le Puy Foot v Nice 6:10 min Coupe de France: Monaco v Rodez 5:48 min Coupe de France: FCOSK 06 v Clermont Foot 5:48 min Clermont Foot tripped in massive cup upset 3:53 min Serie A: Monza v Inter Milan 3:13 min Coupe de France: Evreux v Bastia 6:23 min Coupe de France: Bordeaux v Rennes 3:53 min Inter misses out after Monza late show 6:07 min Coupe de France: Lyon v Metz 4:55 min Juventus pays emotional tribute to Vialli