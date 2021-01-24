Fiorentina v Crotone January 24, 2021 21:55 3:29 min Serie A: Fiorentina v Crotone Highlights Crotone Fiorentina Football Serie A -Latest Videos 3:59 min Serie A: Hellas Verona v Napoli 3:55 min Serie A: Juventus v Bologna 1:30 min Fernandes free-kick sees Man United past Liverpool 1:15 min De Jong keeps Barcelona's slim title hops alive 3:55 min Arthur opens account as Juventus goes fourth 1:31 min O'Donovan hits 50 as Jets finally take off 3:21 min EFL Championship: QPR v Derby County 3:19 min Ligue 1: Monaco v Marseille 4:15 min LaLiga: Alaves v Real Madrid 3:19 min Monaco fightback compounds Marseille plight