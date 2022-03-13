Fiorentina v Bologna March 13, 2022 20:30 3:51 min Serie A: Fiorentina v Bologna MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Bologna Fiorentina Football Serie A -Latest Videos 5:28 min LaLiga: Barcelona v Osasuna 4:10 min Last-gasp Sanchez snatches draw as Inter stutters 5:28 min Torres hits brace as Barcelona moves up to third 2:20 min Kyrgios takes down Delbonis 4:01 min Serie A: Udinese v Roma 1:31 min Premier League: Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers 1:30 min Premier League: Leeds v Norwich City 4:06 min Serie A: Atalanta v Genoa 1:31 min Premier League: West Ham v Aston Villa 1:31 min Premier League: Arsenal v Leicester