The champion had gone 12 games without a loss in the top flight under Andrea Pirlo prior to Wednesday's (AEDT) setback, coming on the day it discovered its 3-0 forfeit win over Napoli in October has been revoked after its opponent's successful appeal.



Dusan Vlahovic scored early on for Fiorentina and Juve then lost Juan Cuadrado with 18 minutes played, the referee upgrading the yellow card he initially showed to a red following a VAR check.



Juve was unable to hit back and conceded twice more in the final 14 minutes, with Alex Sandro putting into his net and its former player Martin Caceres tapping in to inflict a further Scudetto blow on Pirlo's men.