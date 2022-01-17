Fiorentina hits helpless Genoa for six January 17, 2022 22:42 4:02 min Fiorentina moved to sixth spot with a resounding 6-0 demolition of Genoa in Serie A on Tuesday (AEDT). WATCH Serie A LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial Highlights Fiorentina Genoa Football Serie A -Latest Videos 0:50 min Aldershot Town boss baffles with bizarre interview 4:08 min AFCON 2021: Burkina Faso v Ethiopia 4:02 min Fiorentina hits helpless Genoa for six 4:03 min Serie A: Bologna v Napoli 4:09 min Serie A: AC Milan v Spezia 4:12 min AFCON 2021: Cape Verde v Cameroon 4:09 min Milan stunned by Spezia deep in stoppage time 1:01 min Lewandowski retains FIFA's Best Award 5:48 min Ghana under pressure to reach knockout stage 4:08 min Burkina Faso reaches last 16 despite laboured draw