Felipe Anderson lifts Lazio to derby glory November 6, 2022 20:14 3:41 min Felipe Anderson's opportunistic goal, coming from a Roma defensive blunder, was all that separated the Derby Della Capitale rivals as the visitor prevailed 1-0. MISSE the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Lazio Roma Football Serie A Felipe Anderson