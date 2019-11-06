EVERY Serie A goal scored by Romelu Lukaku this season November 6, 2019 05:49 3:24 min Belgian star Romelu Lukaku is on a hot streak for Inter Milan this season, scoring nine goals in 11 Serie A games, including six in his last four straight matches. WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS in Australia Highlights Internazionale Football Serie A Romelu Lukaku -Latest Videos 0:35 min Giggs says Wales have missed Ramsey experience 1:00 min Hero's welcome for World Cup-winning Springboks 0:45 min Siri can't recognise former Bayern manager Kovac 0:42 min Neymar back in training for PSG 1:30 min Ox puts Liverpool in charge of Group E 1:30 min Hakimi leads stunning comeback for Dortmund 1:30 min Chelsea claws back three-goal deficit in thriller 1:30 min Napoli squanders chance to clinch last 16 spot 1:30 min Demme and Sabitzer secure deserved win for Leipzig 1:30 min Valverde pressure mounts with Barcelona stalemate