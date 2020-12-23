WATCH every Serie A match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Eriksen cost Inter €20 million ($32.2 million) at the start of 2020, having refused to sign a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur, thus allowing him to secure a cut-price move.

But having found himself on the periphery of the team during his latter days at Spurs, he lacked match sharpness upon joining Inter and made only eight Serie A starts before the end of the 2019-2020 campaign.

He has done little to convince head coach Antonio Conte he is worthy of a place in the team this term, with four league starts to his name during 2020-2021.

The Denmark international has made four further substitute appearances, mustering a single shot during his 276 minutes on the pitch.

He has created seven chances for his team-mates – a total bettered by eight Inter players – and is yet to claim an assist.

The 28-year-old was not named in Inter's squad for the Serie A clash with Hellas Verona on Thursday (AEDT), with Marotta revealing he has likely played his last game for the club.

"I can confirm that Christian Eriksen is on the transfer list," he said.

"He's going to leave in January. He's not functional to our plans and he had difficulty here at Inter. I think it's right that Christian goes away to find more space."

Inter returns to action against Crotone after the mid-season break on 4 January (AEDT).