Empoli fights back to compound Udinese's misery December 6, 2021 20:56 4:11 min Udinese took the lead through a stunning goal from Gerard Delofeu, before capitulating in a 3-1 defeat to Empoli to make it one win in its last 14 league games. Highlights Udinese Football Empoli Serie A