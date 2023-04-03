Empoli edges to crucial win over Lecce April 4, 2023 00:30 4:04 min Empoli broke an eight-game winless run with a vital 1-0 victory over Lecce, stretching the visitor's own losing streak to five games in the process. WATCH Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & CONNECT Highlights Football Empoli Serie A Lecce -Latest Videos 4:01 min All square between Sassuolo and Torino 4:04 min Empoli edges to crucial win over Lecce 3:28 min McGree stars but Boro beaten 1:30 min Keane stunner denies Stellini debut win 2:02 min Lionesses to wear blue shorts 2:13 min Klopp not scared of Reds sack 5:29 min Blanc identifies PSG's problem 3:31 min PL sees 12 managers sacked in 2022-23 0:43 min Chelsea makes Nagelsmann top priority 5:47 min SPFL: St Johnstone v Aberdeen