Dybala surprised by 'sociable' Ronaldo April 3, 2020 01:40 1:07 min Juventus forward Paulo Dybala admits he was happily surprised by the friendliness and openness of Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese star joined the club News Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Serie A Paulo Dybala -Latest Videos 16:18 min The best free kicks in Bundesliga history 1:07 min Dybala surprised by 'sociable' Ronaldo 1:04 min Club Brugge to be crowned Pro League champion 1:23 min Eddie Jones's most memorable quotes 0:30 min Eddie Jones to coach England at 2023 World Cup 27:17 min The Keys & Gray Show - 2 April 0:30 min Federer 'devastated' by Wimbledon cancellation 0:30 min Wimbledon cancelled for the first time since 1945 4:11 min Cristiano Ronaldo's top 10 LaLiga goals 27:51 min The Keys & Gray Show - 1 April