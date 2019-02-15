A spectacular early goal from Paulo Dybala set Massimiliano Allegri's side on its way at Allianz Stadium, before Leonardo Bonucci and Cristiano Ronaldo made the three points secure.

Juve was able to withdraw Ronaldo and Giorgio Chiellini in the second half, with its attentions now turning to the first leg of its UEFA Champions League last-16 tie with Atletico Madrid on Thursday (AEDT).

The host needed only six minutes to break the deadlock, Dybala sending a stunning left-foot strike flying into the top-right corner from 25 yards out.

It was 2-0 only 11 minutes later, with Bonucci prodding the ball in from on the line after Marco Sportiello had reacted well to save Mario Mandzukic's diving header from a corner.

Juve rather eased off and allowed Frosinone to threaten, and Camillo Ciano sent a curling free-kick inches over the bar with the last kick of the first half.

Any fears of a possible comeback from the visitors were dispelled after 62 minutes, though, when Ronaldo swept home Mandzukic's low cross from the right before being taken off for extra rest ahead of his return to Spain.

A fourth goal eluded them, with Federico Bernardeschi's stinging strike beaten away by Sportiello, but Juve will head to the Wanda Metropolitano in confident mood.