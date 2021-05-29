Diamanti reflects on Serie A stunner May 29, 2021 05:55 2:46 min Speaking exclusively on The Early Kick-Off, Serie A legend Alessandro Diamanti runs his eye over a truly magnificent season in Italy's top flight, thanks to Zaparas Lawyers. Interviews Football Serie A Alessandro Diamanti -Latest Videos 2:46 min Diamanti reflects on Serie A stunner 1:02 min Postecoglou linked with Celtic gig 0:30 min David Alaba to join Real Madrid on five-year deal 1:08 min Juventus confirms Allegri return 0:41 min Giggs trial date set for late January 7:35 min Haaland reflects on a big season with Dortmund 3:43 min Copa Lib: Defensa v Independiente del Valle 5:51 min Palmeiras hits helpless Universitario for six 4:00 min Ligue 1 play-off: Toulouse v Nantes 2:02 min Inter-linked Inzaghi steps down at Lazio