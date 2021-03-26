Diamanti on the difference between Ronaldo and Lukaku March 26, 2021 21:45 1:56 min Italian football legend Alessandro Diamanti discusses what sets Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku apart from his goal-scoring rival at Juve, Cristiano Ronaldo. Italian football legend and Western United marquee Alessandro Diamanti joins The Early Kick-Off to talk all things Serie A in the run home to the title! Brought to you by Zaparas Lawyers. Interviews Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Serie A Romelu Lukaku Alessandro Diamanti -Latest Videos 1:56 min Diamanti on the difference between Ronaldo, Lukaku 1:30 min Noone stars as Melbourne City machine rolls on 3:59 min 2021 AFCON Qualifier: Kenya v Egypt 0:32 min Ollivon focussed ahead of Scotland showdown 0:32 min Injured Kante withdraws from France squad 0:48 min Barty saves match point to survive Miami test 5:13 min AFCON 2021 Qualifier: Zambia v Algeria 1:52 min Outgoing Low guides Germany to win over Iceland 1:52 min German player tests positive ahead of Iceland game 1:24 min Liverpool reportedly prepares Suarez offer