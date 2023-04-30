Inter Milan's victory over Lazio earlier on Sunday meant a win would be enough for Napoli to secure its first Scudetto since the Diego Maradona era more than three decades ago.

Mathias Olivera looked set to seal his name in Napoli history after heading the Partenopei ahead in the 62nd minute.

Yet Dia's brilliant 84th-minute effort means Luciano Spalletti's side will have to wait until at least Thursday (AEST) to win the title officially.

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona was rocking at kick-off after hearing news of Lazio's defeat, but the home fans had to wait until the 23rd minute for their first clear opening, when Victor Osimhen headed over from a free-kick.

The expectant Napoli faithful had its patience tested as the first half wore on – Amir Rrahmani glancing a header wide and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa seeing a good effort saved by Guillermo Ochoa.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tried his luck from long range after the break, though his shot never had enough dip on it to trouble Ochoa, while Piotr Zielinski sent an acrobatic attempt over.

Zielinski made way for Giacomo Raspadori soon after, and that change immediately and emphatically paid off.

Raspadori delivered a fine outswinging corner, which Olivera brilliantly turned home.

Eljif Elmas dragged wide as Napoli searched for a game-settling second, with Kvaratskhelia going agonisingly close.

Dia made Napoli pay, cutting in from the left, getting the better of Osimhen and drilling a wonderful strike into the top-left corner, with subsequent saves from Ochoa frustrating a fervent crowd.