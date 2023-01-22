Danilo's 65th-minute strike salvaged a draw in a 3-3 thriller with Atalanta on Monday (AEDT), just two days after Juve were deducted 15 points following an investigation into its past transfer dealings.

Juve is reportedly expected to appeal the punishment but Massimiliano Allegri's side faces an uphill battle to finish in Serie A's top four, trailing fourth-placed Roma by 14 points.

Di Maria hopes Allegri's men, which was third before Saturday's decision, can chase down Italy's top four and a place in the Champions League next season as he outlined his commitment to the Bianconeri.

"It's hard to be 20 points off the top out of the blue, but if we keep working with this mentality we can do something extraordinary," Di Maria said.

"Nothing is impossible here. We have always seen Juve ahead and win. The important thing is to keep working to reach fourth place.

"This moment has no impact [on my future]. My decision, I take it with my family who are happy here. The club is one of the biggest in Italy and Europe."

Di Maria scored from the penalty spot against Atalanta before assisting Danilo's equaliser, but the Argentina international acknowledged Juve must learn from its mistakes when it hosts Monza on 30 January.

He said: "I think we played a great game. We made some mistakes and we need to improve."