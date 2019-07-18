The teenage defender agreed personal terms earlier this month and successfully completed a medical on Thursday (AEDT) after Juve committed to a steep increase on its reported opening offer of €50m.

De Ligt's value skyrocketed across two exceptional seasons as part of Ajax's first team, during which the 19 year-old became club captain and one of the most highly-rated youngsters in world football.

Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain had all been heavily linked with the Netherlands international before the Bianconeri moved to make him their seventh signing of the close-season.