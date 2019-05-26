Serie A giant Roma opted not to renew De Rossi's contract and the 2-1 season-ending victory over Parma was a goodbye for the 35 year-old midfield icon.

He arrived as a fan, he leaves as a legend.



Tears were flowing in the Stadio Olimpico stands and on the pitch in the Italian capital, where De Rossi – a two-time Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana winner – made his 616th and final Roma appearance.

De Rossi wore the captain's armband and was substituted inside the last 10 minutes to a standing ovation before Diego Perotti's late winner secured sixth position and a Europa League berth.

After the match, De Rossi embraced all of his team-mates and departing manager Claudio Ranieri – who will also leave the club he joined in March.

Former Italy international and 2006 World Cup winner De Rossi then embarked on an emotional lap of honour with his family to salute the tearful Roma fans.