Gian Piero Gasperini's side had looked to be on their way to a third consecutive top-flight win over the Bianconeri after Ruslan Malinovskiy's stunning strike 14 minutes from time.

Danilo had other ideas, though, heading home two minutes into added time to stretch Juve's unbeaten run to 11 games since they lost the reverse fixture in November.

The result means Juve remains in fourth, two points ahead of its host, although La Dea do have a game in hand.