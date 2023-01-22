Juve was deducted 15 points on Saturday (AEDT) after an investigation into past transfer dealings, which the club are expected to appeal, but battled to share the spoils at Allianz Stadium.

Arkadiusz Milik sent the Bianconeri into the break leading after Angel Di Maria cancelled out Lookman's opener, but Joakim Maehle restored parity immediately into the second half.

Lookman edged Atalanta ahead once more, but Danilo powered a smart free-kick routine home to move Juve – which was third before the punishment – into ninth.

A Wojciech Szczesny error handed Atalanta an early lead as Lookman's right-footed drive squirmed through the goalkeeper's grasp, before Manuel Locatelli fired just over in response.

Juve was soon level after the VAR intervened for an Ederson Silva foul on Nicolo Fagioli, with Di Maria subsequently converting from the penalty spot into the bottom-right corner.

Fagioli was pivotal again as his right-wing cross found Milik, who angled a right-footed finish into the bottom-right corner, though Juve's advantage was short-lived after the interval.

Lookman rolled in Maehle to prod past Szczesny before the Nigeria winger headed Jeremie Boga's left-wing cross into the far corner seven minutes later.

Danilo arrowed a 20-yard strike under the Atalanta wall and into the bottom-left corner to equalise after Di Maria's back-heel free-kick routine, though neither side could find a late winner in a frenetic contest.