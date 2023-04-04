Dacia Arena, Udinese's '12th man' April 4, 2023 05:47 4:57 min Udinese is hoping its unique Dacia Arena will help power the club to success on and off the pitch over the coming years. WATCH Udinese in the Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & CONNECT News Udinese Football Serie A -Latest Videos 4:57 min Dacia Arena, Udinese's '12th man' 4:01 min All square between Sassuolo and Torino 4:04 min Empoli edges to crucial win over Lecce 3:28 min McGree stars but Boro beaten 1:30 min Keane stunner denies Stellini debut win 2:02 min Lionesses to wear blue shorts 2:13 min Klopp not scared of Reds sack 5:29 min Blanc identifies PSG's problem 3:31 min PL sees 12 managers sacked in 2022-23 0:43 min Chelsea makes Nagelsmann top priority