The Colombia international is asymptomatic but has begun a period of self-isolation, the Italian champion confirmed.

The news comes just a day after left-back Alex Sandro was ruled out after returning a positive test for the virus.

It means head coach Andrea Pirlo will be without two of his first-choice full-backs for the game at San Siro against Stefano Pioli's side, which is the only unbeaten team in Europe's top five leagues in the 2020-2021 season.

The club said in a statement: "Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Juan Cuadrado has emerged positive with COVID-19. The player has already been placed in solitary confinement and is asymptomatic."

Cuadrado, 32, has made 13 appearances in Serie A this term, scoring once.

Juve heads into the Milan contest with a 10-point deficit to the league leaders, albeit with a game in hand.

While it has lost only once in 14 matches, Juve has won just seven times, leaving it in fifth place with 27 points.

It is hoping to avoid losing back-to-back league games against the Rossoneri for the first time since 2010, having been beaten 4-2 in the previous meeting last July.

The last time it faced Milan when behind it in the table was in November 2015, when a Paulo Dybala goal secured a 1-0 victory.