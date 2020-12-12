Crotone finally claims first win of the season

WATCH every Serie A match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Four of the goals in the game between the promoted teams were scored by Brazilians.

Messias struck after seven minutes, adding a second deep into stoppage-time for the southern side, which props up the table from the bottom.

Brazilian Diego Farias pulled Spezia level after quarter of an hour after intercepting a poor Niccolo Zanellato pass as Crotone tried to play out of its own penalty area.

Polish defender Arkadiusz Reca and Brazilian Eduardo Henrique added two more for the hosts within 10 minutes after the break.

Messias completed the rout in the final minute, picking up a cross from Nigerian Simy to slot in from an angle for the club's 10th goal this season.

Crotone finally earned its first victory after a run of eight defeats and two draws. It had not scored in its past four Serie A games.

Crotone remains bottom with five points from 11 games, but reduces the gap on Genoa just ahead to one point. Spezia is 16th.