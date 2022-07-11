Argentina international Dybala's seven-year spell with Juventus officially came to an end on 30 June when his contract expired.

The 28 year-old is not short of potential suitors, with Juve's Italian top-flight rivals Milan, Roma, Napoli and Inter among those reported to hold an interest.

Dybala scored 115 goals in 293 appearances across all competitions for Juventus, and Crespo believes his compatriot's style of play is perfectly suited to Milan.

"He would be an ideal player for Milan. He is precisely the element they are missing," Crespo told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "He guarantees quality to the entire attacking department and can either work with the central striker or two wide players. Finally, he can also finish attacks himself.

"His movement would benefit a centre-forward like Olivier Giroud or Divock Origi, and also a winger like Rafael Leao.

"I repeat: Dybala is a champion. It is always better to have him on your side than playing against you."

Milan finished top of Serie A last season for the first time in 11 years, despite its joint-leading goal-scorers in the division – Giroud and Leao – managing just 11 goals each.

The 69 goals they scored across 38 matches was only the fourth-highest tally in the league, 15 fewer than Inter, which finished two points back in second.

Stefano Pioli's side has already moved to strengthen its forward line during the close season with the addition of free agent Origi after his exit from Liverpool.

Junior Messias has also joined on a permanent basis, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly in talks over signing a new one-year contract to stay on at San Siro.