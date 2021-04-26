Correa scored after only 77 seconds and struck again in the second half to seal a deserved victory for Lazio in manager Simone Inzaghi's first game on the touchline since recovering from coronavirus.

The prolific Ciro Immobile rubbed salt into the wounds with a late third as Milan was toothless in defeat to Stefano Pioli's former club and slipped to fifth in the Serie A table, level on points with Napoli and Juventus.

Lazio is five points clear of the Rossoneri, after securing a 10th successive home victory in the top flight, and it has a game in hand in what is shaping up to be a tense battle for Champions League qualification.