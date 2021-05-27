Conte guided Inter to their first Scudetto since 2010 in the 2020-2021 season, with the Nerazzurri ending Juventus' dominant nine-season streak.

Inter finished second and reached the Europa League final in Conte's first season at the club, but there was speculation he would leave then amid rumours of disagreements with the club's hierarchy.

Conte stayed on but, with speculation of a supposed dispute with the club's owners over salary cuts and player sales, his departure was confirmed on Thursday (AEST).

Links to the now-vacant Real Madrid job have already started to surface, while Inter reportedly have to raise €100million by selling players ahead of next season, with the futures of star men Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez and Milan Skriniar uncertain.

But with his future up in the air for now, Conte used his official Instagram account to reflect on his time at Inter and thank the club's president Steven Zhang, who has been the subject of fan ire following the upheaval.

"What a journey in these two years!" Conte posted.

"Every day we have made grow in us more and more strength, determination, will and sacrifice, managing to break the logic of mediocrity with which we are often surrounded.

"No excuses, but only work, work and work, combined with respect and education. We brought the Scudetto back to Inter after 11 years, but above all we brought Inter back to the place where history and tradition deserve to be.

"THANKS to who made this possible! Footballers, staff, president, managers and all those people who have helped and supported us in these two years.

"I would like to say to the Inter fans that in a very difficult period for everyone due to the pandemic, we have always felt their support, warmth and closeness.

"The image of the Scudetto Cup raised from the highest ring of San Siro with you in celebration, I will always carry it with me! THANK YOU!"

Inter lost just three league games to secure the title and finished with 91 points – 12 more than runner-up Milan.