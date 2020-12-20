Inter struggled to get going at San Siro and created precious few opportunities in a first half that saw promoted Spezia actually have a greater share of the possession.

But Achraf Hakimi struck to cap off a fine move early in the second half and Romelu Lukaku's penalty left Spezia with too much to do, even with a late consolation deep into stoppage time.

It is the first time Inter has won four successive Serie A home games under Conte, while its 18 points from the previous six league matchdays is at least four more than any other team.

Conte is grateful Inter are finally finding stability and dismissed the importance of the display as the Nerazzurri remained just a point behind leader Milan.

"We are at the sixth victory in a row and these wins are welcome, because by giving consistency you remain at [near] the top of the standings," he said.

"We knew it would be complicated, Spezia are an organised team that has closed all the spaces, they have physically strong players. In the first half we did not create a lot.

"It's a good win, considering that we play every three days and there is a bit of tiredness. It's useless to hide, now let's grit our teeth and try to finish this block [of fixtures] in the best way. We must have courage, without being fearful."

Attention quickly turned to Atalanta star Alejandro Gomez, whose future remains a source of speculation after a reported row with coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Inter has been linked with the Argentinian, though Conte was unwilling to discuss the player.

"I have too much respect for my players to talk about that," he said. "After Hellas Verona, we will also understand what the club expected from the team.

"It will be right to make some assessments with the club, in an intelligent and serene way, to understand a little what can be done and what not."